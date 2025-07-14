U.S. Air Force Col. Christopher Robinson, 81st Training Wing commander, presents the Legion of Merit to Col. Peter Kulis, outgoing 81st Medical Group commander, during the 81st MDG change of command ceremony at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, July 21, 2025. Kulis relinquished command to Col. Jennifer Bein after leading one of the largest Air Force medical facilities in the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.25.2025 14:30
|Photo ID:
|9204489
|VIRIN:
|250721-F-BD983-1100
|Resolution:
|4376x3001
|Size:
|863.28 KB
|Location:
|KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MISSISSIPPI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 81st Medical Group Change of Command [Image 7 of 7], by Kemberly Groue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.