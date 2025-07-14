81st Medical Group Change of Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Christopher Robinson, 81st Training Wing commander, presents the Legion of Merit to Col. Peter Kulis, outgoing 81st Medical Group commander, during the 81st MDG change of command ceremony at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, July 21, 2025. Kulis relinquished command to Col. Jennifer Bein after leading one of the largest Air Force medical facilities in the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)