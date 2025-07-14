81st Medical Group Change of Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Christopher Robinson, 81st Training Wing commander, passes the guidon to Col. Jennifer Bein, 81st Medical Group commander, during a change of command ceremony at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, July 21, 2025. The passing of the guidon signifies the official transfer of command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)