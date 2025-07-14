81st Medical Group Change of Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Jennifer Bein, 81st Medical Group commander, (left) returns a salute to members of the 81st MDG during the change of command ceremony at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, July 22, 2025. The 81st MDG operates one of the largest Air Force medical facilities in the Air Force. Its primary mission is to maintain medical readiness for worldwide contingencies by providing quality, cost-effective health care for more than 22,000 enrollees, including almost 4,500 active-duty members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)