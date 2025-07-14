Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    81st Medical Group Change of Command [Image 5 of 7]

    81st Medical Group Change of Command

    KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2025

    Photo by Kemberly Groue 

    81st Training Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Jennifer Bein, 81st Medical Group commander, (left) returns a salute to members of the 81st MDG during the change of command ceremony at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, July 22, 2025. The 81st MDG operates one of the largest Air Force medical facilities in the Air Force. Its primary mission is to maintain medical readiness for worldwide contingencies by providing quality, cost-effective health care for more than 22,000 enrollees, including almost 4,500 active-duty members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

    This work, 81st Medical Group Change of Command [Image 7 of 7], by Kemberly Groue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Keesler Air Force Base
    81st Training Wing
    81st Medical Group
    Air Force
    Change of Command Ceremony

