The 20th Space Surveillance Squadron conducts tactical level engagement with U.S. counterparts

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lt. Col. Derek Haun, with the 20th Space Surveillance Squadron (20 SPSS), briefs Lt. Gen. David Miller and the Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) team on the current Space Surveillance Squadron’s mission and capabilities here at Eglin. This engagement was designed to build bilateral relationships at the operator level, build mission partner capacity, and help build a cohesive collective fighting force. During their visit the JASDF team toured the U.S. Space Force compound at Site C-6 on Eglin AFB.