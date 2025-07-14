The Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) conducted a tactical level engagement with SpOC/CC Lt. Gen. David Miller, and SOG/SEL Colonel Ishii Hiroyuki at the 20th Space Surveillance Squadron (20 SPSS) on 26 June 2025. This engagement was designed to build bilateral relationships at the operator level, build mission partner capacity, and help build a cohesive collective fighting force. During their visit the JASDF team toured the U.S. Space Force compound at Site C-6 on Eglin AFB.
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.25.2025 12:57
|Photo ID:
|9204224
|VIRIN:
|250626-F-NV708-6834
|Resolution:
|4047x2902
|Size:
|6.71 MB
|Location:
|EGLIN, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The 20th Space Surveillance Squadron conducts tactical level engagement with U.S. counterparts [Image 4 of 4], by Matthew Veasley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.