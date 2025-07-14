The 20th Space Surveillance Squadron conducts tactical level engagement with U.S. counterparts

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lt. Gen. David Miller, Space Operations Commander, USSF, briefs the 20th Space Surveillance Squadron (20 SPSS) and the Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) on the future and sustainment of the U.S. Space Force combat-ready space, cyberspace, intelligence and combat support. He outlined the Space Surveillance Squadron’s mission and capabilities here at Eglin. This engagement was designed to build bilateral relationships at the operator level, build mission partner capacity, and help build a cohesive collective fighting force. During their visit the JASDF team toured the U.S. Space Force compound at Site C-6 on Eglin AFB.