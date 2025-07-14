Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The 20th Space Surveillance Squadron conducts tactical level engagement with U.S. counterparts [Image 2 of 4]

    The 20th Space Surveillance Squadron conducts tactical level engagement with U.S. counterparts

    EGLIN, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2025

    Photo by Matthew Veasley 

    96th Test Wing

    Lt. Gen. David Miller, Space Operations Commander, USSF, briefs the 20th Space Surveillance Squadron (20 SPSS) and the Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) on the future and sustainment of the U.S. Space Force combat-ready space, cyberspace, intelligence and combat support. He outlined the Space Surveillance Squadron’s mission and capabilities here at Eglin. This engagement was designed to build bilateral relationships at the operator level, build mission partner capacity, and help build a cohesive collective fighting force. During their visit the JASDF team toured the U.S. Space Force compound at Site C-6 on Eglin AFB.

    Date Taken: 06.25.2025
    Date Posted: 07.25.2025 12:57
    Photo ID: 9204232
    VIRIN: 250626-F-NV708-3222
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 9.47 MB
    Location: EGLIN, FLORIDA, US
    This work, The 20th Space Surveillance Squadron conducts tactical level engagement with U.S. counterparts [Image 4 of 4], by Matthew Veasley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

