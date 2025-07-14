The 20th Space Surveillance Squadron conducts tactical level engagement with U.S. counterparts

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

1st Lt. Yamamoto, a Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) Space Operations Operator, briefs the 20th Space Surveillance Squadron (20 SPSS) on the JASDF Space Operations Group capabilities and operations posture. This engagement was designed to build bilateral relationships at the operator level, build mission partner capacity, and help build a cohesive collective fighting force. During their visit the JASDF team toured the U.S. Space Force compound at Site C-6 on Eglin AFB.