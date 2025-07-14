Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The 20th Space Surveillance Squadron conducts tactical level engagement with U.S. counterparts [Image 3 of 4]

    The 20th Space Surveillance Squadron conducts tactical level engagement with U.S. counterparts

    EGLIN, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2025

    Photo by Matthew Veasley 

    96th Test Wing

    1st Lt. Yamamoto, a Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) Space Operations Operator, briefs the 20th Space Surveillance Squadron (20 SPSS) on the JASDF Space Operations Group capabilities and operations posture. This engagement was designed to build bilateral relationships at the operator level, build mission partner capacity, and help build a cohesive collective fighting force. During their visit the JASDF team toured the U.S. Space Force compound at Site C-6 on Eglin AFB.

    Date Taken: 06.25.2025
    Date Posted: 07.25.2025 12:57
    Photo ID: 9204237
    VIRIN: 250626-F-NV708-2248
    Resolution: 7024x5013
    Size: 7.28 MB
    Location: EGLIN, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The 20th Space Surveillance Squadron conducts tactical level engagement with U.S. counterparts [Image 4 of 4], by Matthew Veasley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JASDF
    USSF
    20th SPOC

