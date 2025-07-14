Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maxwell Builds Bridges through Interfaith Engagement [Image 3 of 4]

    Maxwell Builds Bridges through Interfaith Engagement

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Evan Porter 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Airmen assigned to Maxwell Air Force Base prepare food during an inter-faith picnic at Maxwell Air Force Base, Ala. July 24, 2025. The picnic was hosted by the 42d ABW Chapel and brought together a wide range of off-base religious organizations with the aim to foster community and strengthen partnerships between military personnel and the diverse faith traditions represented throughout the Montgomery area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Evan Porter)

    Date Taken: 07.23.2025
    Date Posted: 07.25.2025 12:40
    Photo ID: 9204172
    VIRIN: 250724-F-UQ930-1002
    Resolution: 4000x2252
    Size: 5.73 MB
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US
    This work, Maxwell Builds Bridges through Interfaith Engagement [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Evan Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Maxwell Air Force Base
    42nd Air Base Wing
    42nd ABW Chapel

