Maxwell Builds Bridges through Interfaith Engagement

Airmen assigned to Maxwell Air Force Base prepare food during an inter-faith picnic at Maxwell Air Force Base, Ala. July 24, 2025. The picnic was hosted by the 42d ABW Chapel and brought together a wide range of off-base religious organizations with the aim to foster community and strengthen partnerships between military personnel and the diverse faith traditions represented throughout the Montgomery area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Evan Porter)