    Maxwell Builds Bridges through Interfaith Engagement [Image 2 of 4]

    Maxwell Builds Bridges through Interfaith Engagement

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Evan Porter 

    Air University Public Affairs

    42d Air Base Wing Commander Col. Shamekia Toliver poses with personnel from the 42d ABW Chapel at Maxwell Air Force Base, Ala. July 24, 2025. Faith leaders from across the River Region joined together at Maxwell for a day of dialogue, food, and fellowship to strengthen community partnerships and elevate the quality-of-life efforts for Team Maxwell. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tanner Doerr)

