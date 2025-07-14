Maxwell Builds Bridges through Interfaith Engagement

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The 42d Air Base Wing Chapel hosts an inter-faith picnic at Maxwell Air Force Base, Ala. July 24, 2025. The event comes at a time when the Air War College and Air Command Staff College are welcoming students and their families and aimed to give them a jumpstart on integrating into their new community here. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Evan Porter)