Maxwell Builds Bridges through Interfaith Engagement

The 42d Air Base Wing Chapel hosts an inter-faith picnic at Maxwell Air Force Base, Ala. July 24, 2025. The event comes at a time when the Air War College and Air Command Staff College are welcoming students and their families and aimed to give them a jumpstart on integrating into their new community here. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Evan Porter)
Date Taken:
|07.23.2025
Date Posted:
|07.25.2025 12:40
Location:
|MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US
