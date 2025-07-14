Maxwell Builds Bridges through Interfaith Engagement

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

42d Air Base Wing Chapel hosts an inter-faith picnic at Maxwell Air Force Base, Ala. July 24, 2025. Faith leaders from across the River Region joined together at Maxwell for a day of dialogue, food, and fellowship to strengthen community partnerships and elevate the quality-of-life efforts for Team Maxwell. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Evan Porter)