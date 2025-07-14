FOD Walkdown

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Midshipman 2nd Class Avery McMechan, a native of Galena, Kansas, left, and Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Ines Madrigal, a native of Wolkersdorf, Austria, right, simulate moving a casualty during stretcher bearer training in the medical ward aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), July 23, 2025. Makin Island is currently underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd fleet area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dominic Delahunt)