    MKI Underway Operations [Image 3 of 8]

    MKI Underway Operations

    PACIFIC OCEAN, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Micah Malala 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    Midshipman 1st Class Patrick Nguyen, a native of Yokosuka, Japan, transports a CO2 fire extinguisher from the upper vehicle stowage area aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), July 23, 2025. Makin Island is currently underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd fleet area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Micah Malala)

    Date Taken: 07.23.2025
    Date Posted: 07.25.2025 12:37
    Photo ID: 9204117
    VIRIN: 250723-N-CB007-1222
    Resolution: 5062x3375
    Size: 1010.38 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN, US
    Hometown: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MKI Underway Operations [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Micah Malala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Underway
    USN
    GUNG HO
    MKI

