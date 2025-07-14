MKI Underway Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Midshipman 1st Class Patrick Nguyen, a native of Yokosuka, Japan, transports a CO2 fire extinguisher from the upper vehicle stowage area aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), July 23, 2025. Makin Island is currently underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd fleet area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Micah Malala)