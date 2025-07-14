FOD Walkdown

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sailors assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), conduct a foreign object debris walkdown on the flight deck, July 23, 2025. Makin Island is currently underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd fleet area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dominic Delahunt)