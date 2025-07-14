Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FOD Walkdown

    FOD Walkdown

    PACIFIC OCEAN, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Dominic Delahunt 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    Sailors assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) participate in stretcher bearer training in the medical ward, July 23, 2025. Makin Island is currently underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd fleet area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dominic Delahunt)

    This work, FOD Walkdown, by PO2 Dominic Delahunt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

