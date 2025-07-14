Midnight at Marshall Dining Facility

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Logan Hilton, 718th Civil Engineer Squadron electrical engineer, enters the Marshall Dining Facility during the midnight service on Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 24, 2025. The Marshall Dining Facility’s midnight service occurs from 10:30pm to 12:30 am every day to accommodate Airmen working late shifts and those returning from night operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman James Johnson)