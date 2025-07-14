Midnight at Marshall Dining Facility

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Nikko Guerra, left, 18th Force Support Squadron food services shift lead, hands food to Airman 1st Class Gavin Lunn, 18th Logistics Readiness Squadron supply journeyman during the midnight service at the Marshall Dining Facility on Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 24, 2025. Dining facilities ensure service members receive nutritious meals to maintain peak performance. (U.S Air Force photo by Senior Airman James Johnson)