Midnight at Marshall Dining Facility

Nakaya Ma, left, and Ishikawa Yuzuru, 18th Force Support Squadron food services cooks, prepare food during the midnight service at the Marshall Dining Facility on Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 24, 2025. Midnight shifts are not only dedicated to serving late-night meals, but also to clean and prepare for the upcoming breakfast and lunch services. (U.S Air Force photo by Senior Airman James Johnson)