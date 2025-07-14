Midnight at Marshall Dining Facility

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Kazu Aki, 18th Force Support Squadron food services cashier, inputs items into a register during the midnight service at the Marshall Dining Facility on Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 24, 2025. During the midnight service, the dining facility is regularly manned by two U.S. Air Force Airmen and seven master labor contractors. (U.S Air Force photo by Senior Airman James Johnson)