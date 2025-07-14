Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    354th MXG Change of Command [Image 3 of 3]

    354th MXG Change of Command

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2025

    Photo by Airman Mary Murray 

    354th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Jerry Copeland, 354th Maintenance Group outgoing commander, delivers a speech during a change of command ceremony at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, July 24, 2025. During his command, Copeland was responsible for over 1,500 officer, enlisted and civilian members comprising of 45 Air Force specialty codes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Mary Murray)

    Date Taken: 07.24.2025
    Date Posted: 07.24.2025 18:24
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, US
    354th Maintenance squadron
    Eielson Air Force Base
    354th Fighter Wing
    354th Maintenance group
    Change of Command
    Alaska

