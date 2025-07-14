354th MXG Change of Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Jerry Copeland, 354th Maintenance Group outgoing commander, delivers a speech during a change of command ceremony at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, July 24, 2025. During his command, Copeland was responsible for over 1,500 officer, enlisted and civilian members comprising of 45 Air Force specialty codes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Mary Murray)