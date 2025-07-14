Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    354th MXG Change of Command [Image 1 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    354th MXG Change of Command

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2025

    Photo by Airman Mary Murray 

    354th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Jerry Copeland, 354th Maintenance Group outgoing commander, right, relinquishes the guidon to Col. Michael Mullin, 354th Fighter Wing deputy commander, during a change of command ceremony at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, July 24, 2025. Change of command ceremonies are a tradition to honor the achievements of outgoing commanders and pass leadership to the incoming commanders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Mary Murray)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.24.2025
    Date Posted: 07.24.2025 18:24
    Photo ID: 9202476
    VIRIN: 250724-F-ON091-1033
    Resolution: 4855x3230
    Size: 1.09 MB
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 354th MXG Change of Command [Image 3 of 3], by Amn Mary Murray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    354th MXG Change of Command
    354th MXG Change of Command
    354th MXG Change of Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    354th MXG Change of Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download