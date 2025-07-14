354th MXG Change of Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Jerry Copeland, 354th Maintenance Group outgoing commander, right, relinquishes the guidon to Col. Michael Mullin, 354th Fighter Wing deputy commander, during a change of command ceremony at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, July 24, 2025. Change of command ceremonies are a tradition to honor the achievements of outgoing commanders and pass leadership to the incoming commanders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Mary Murray)