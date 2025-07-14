354th MXG Change of Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Michael Mullin, 354th Fighter Wing deputy commander, passes the guidon to Col. Joseph Gilpin, 354th Maintenance Group incoming commander, during a change of command ceremony at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, July 24, 2025. Prior to assuming command of the 354th Maintenance Group, Gilpin served as the Director of Safety for Air Force Materiel Command at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio where he developed, executed and evaluated all AFMC aviation, ground, weapons, space and system mishap prevention. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Mary Murray)