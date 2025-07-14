Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    354th MXG Change of Command [Image 2 of 3]

    354th MXG Change of Command

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2025

    Photo by Airman Mary Murray 

    354th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Michael Mullin, 354th Fighter Wing deputy commander, passes the guidon to Col. Joseph Gilpin, 354th Maintenance Group incoming commander, during a change of command ceremony at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, July 24, 2025. Prior to assuming command of the 354th Maintenance Group, Gilpin served as the Director of Safety for Air Force Materiel Command at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio where he developed, executed and evaluated all AFMC aviation, ground, weapons, space and system mishap prevention. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Mary Murray)

