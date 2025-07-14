156th CES deployment for training at Aviano Air Base

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Wilfredo Ortega, a structural journeyman assigned to the 156th Civil Engineer Squadron, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, drills a window frame during a Deployment for Training (DFT) at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 23, 2025. During the DFT, the 156th CES developed their skill proficiency in a new area of responsibility while supporting real-world projects that support the U.S. European Command operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Victoria Jewett)