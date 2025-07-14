U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Raul Cancel, an electrical system craftsman assigned to the 156th Civil Engineer Squadron, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, installs a building’s electrical system during a Deployment for Training (DFT) at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 23, 2025. During the DFT, the 156th CES developed their skill proficiency in a new area of responsibility while supporting real-world projects that support the U.S. European Command operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Victoria Jewett)
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2025 15:22
|Photo ID:
|9201767
|VIRIN:
|250623-Z-QU148-1029
|Resolution:
|7200x4800
|Size:
|7.22 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO, IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 156th CES deployment for training at Aviano Air Base [Image 31 of 31], by SrA Victoria Jewett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.