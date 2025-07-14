156th CES deployment for training at Aviano Air Base

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Luis Rivera, an electrical system specialist assigned to the 156th Civil Engineer Squadron, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, cuts electrical cables to install room ceiling lights during a Deployment for Training (DFT) at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 23, 2025. During the DFT, the 156th CES developed their skill proficiency in a new area of responsibility while supporting real-world projects that support the U.S. European Command operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Victoria Jewett)