    156th CES deployment for training at Aviano Air Base [Image 22 of 31]

    156th CES deployment for training at Aviano Air Base

    AVIANO, ITALY

    06.23.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Victoria Jewett 

    156th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Wilfredo Ortega, a structural journeyman assigned to the 156th Civil Engineer Squadron, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, measures a window frame during a Deployment for Training (DFT) at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 23, 2025. During the DFT, the 156th CES developed their skill proficiency in a new area of responsibility while supporting real-world projects that support the U.S. European Command operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Victoria Jewett)

    Date Taken: 06.23.2025
    Date Posted: 07.24.2025 15:22
    Photo ID: 9201765
    VIRIN: 250623-Z-QU148-1031
    Resolution: 7200x4800
    Size: 1.64 MB
    Location: AVIANO, IT
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 156th CES deployment for training at Aviano Air Base [Image 31 of 31], by SrA Victoria Jewett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Puerto Rico Air National Guard
    DFT
    156th Wing
    156th CES
    Bucaneros
    Siempre Adelante

