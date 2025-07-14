Retired loadmaster first AF inductee into Rigger Hall of Fame

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chief Warrant Officer 5 Ismael Ramosbarbosa and the 2025 inductees into the Quartermaster Parachute Rigger Hall of Fame cut a cake after the ceremony July 21 at the U.S. Army Quartermaster School’s Aerial Delivery and Field Services Department, Fort Lee, Va. The Hall of Fame was established to identify individuals who have made significant contributions to the rigger field and/or recognized by acts of heroism in combat. Ramosbarbosa is the U.S. Army airdrop advisor. (U.S. Army photo by Dani Johnson)