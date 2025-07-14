Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Retired loadmaster first AF inductee into Rigger Hall of Fame [Image 2 of 2]

    UNITED STATES

    07.21.2025

    Photo by Dani Johnson 

    U.S. Army Combined Arms Support Command (CASCOM)

    Chief Warrant Officer 5 Ismael Ramosbarbosa and the 2025 inductees into the Quartermaster Parachute Rigger Hall of Fame cut a cake after the ceremony July 21 at the U.S. Army Quartermaster School’s Aerial Delivery and Field Services Department, Fort Lee, Va. The Hall of Fame was established to identify individuals who have made significant contributions to the rigger field and/or recognized by acts of heroism in combat. Ramosbarbosa is the U.S. Army airdrop advisor. (U.S. Army photo by Dani Johnson)

    Date Taken: 07.21.2025
    Date Posted: 07.24.2025 10:40
    Photo ID: 9200863
    VIRIN: 250721-A-ER536-3381
    Resolution: 6240x4160
    Size: 1.37 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

