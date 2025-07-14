Retired loadmaster first AF inductee into Rigger Hall of Fame

Photo By Dani Johnson | Chief Warrant Officer 5 Ismael Ramosbarbosa and the 2025 inductees into the...... read more read more Photo By Dani Johnson | Chief Warrant Officer 5 Ismael Ramosbarbosa and the 2025 inductees into the Quartermaster Parachute Rigger Hall of Fame cut a cake after the ceremony July 21 at the U.S. Army Quartermaster School’s Aerial Delivery and Field Services Department, Fort Lee, Va. The Hall of Fame was established to identify individuals who have made significant contributions to the rigger field and/or recognized by acts of heroism in combat. Ramosbarbosa is the U.S. Army airdrop advisor. (U.S. Army photo by Dani Johnson) see less | View Image Page

FORT LEE, Va. – A retired Air Force master sergeant was inducted into the Quartermaster Parachute Rigger Hall of Fame July 21 at the U.S. Army Quartermaster School’s Aerial Delivery and Field Services Department for his contributions to the airdrop rigger community both in and out of uniform.



Retired Air Force Master Sgt. Alan Wagner is the first Airman to be inducted -- and the 105th inductee -- into the Hall of Fame. He enlisted in 1980 as a vehicle operator and dispatcher and then became a C-130 loadmaster, a rigger and a Joint Airdrop Inspector, retiring in 2002.



“You can’t explain it; it’s surreal,” said Wagner about being inducted. “I never dreamed it would happen because I’m an Air Force guy.”



During his active-duty time, Wagner was an instructor, flight examiner and superintendent at the flight, squadron, group and wing levels, culminating as the Chief, Standardization/Evaluation Loadmaster and Functional Manager at Headquarters, Air Mobility Command, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois.



Wagner was the lead enlisted tactician for the 1996 Operation Royal Dragon. He orchestrated a complex airdrop of 5,000 paratroopers and 71 heavy equipment pallets. The month-long Combined Joint Task Force '96 exercise focused on force integration, rapid deployability, combined and joint operations in a crisis, and opposed entry operations.



Wagner spent six years active duty as an Air Force liaison to ADFSD, where he advised on airdrop doctrine, coordinated joint publications, investigated airdrop malfunctions and managed critical documentation including updating and managing the multi-service Army Regulation 59-4, Joint Airdrop Inspection Records, Malfunction/Incident Investigation and Activity Reporting.



After military retirement, Wagner worked at ADFSD for 20 years as a technical writer, where he was responsible for a vast library of technical manuals. He crafted clear and concise instructions for critical airdrop operations. He retired from federal service in 2022.



“Al consistently championed cooperation, fostering seamless integration between Army and Air Force operations,” said Chief Warrant Officer 5 Anthony Hall, ADFSD senior instructor and Wagner’s nominator. “His dedication, expertise and collaborative spirit have left an enduring mark on the airdrop rigger community.”



Seven other individuals were inducted into the Hall of Fame: Army civilian Richard Benney, Soldier Sustainment Directorate, U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command, Aberdeen Proving Grounds, Maryland; retired Army Staff Sgt. Steven Capelli, posthumous; retired Army Chief Warrant Officer 4 Michael Charge; retired Army Col. Jeffrey Earley; retired Army Lt. Col. Joseph Gill, posthumous; retired Army 1st Sgt. Lewis Mikulecky; and retired Army Chief Warrant Officer 5 Byron Wade.



The Quartermaster Parachute Rigger Hall of Fame was established Nov. 19, 1976, to identify individuals who have made significant contributions to the rigger field and/or recognized by acts of heroism in combat. The Hall of Fame is considered the highest recognition among the parachute rigger community.