Retired loadmaster first AF inductee into Rigger Hall of Fame

Retired Air Force Master Sgt. Alan Wagner receives his induction certificate from (far left) Sgt. Maj. Ryan Ray, Jason Hanifin and Chief Warrant Officer 5 Ismael Ramosbarbosa, as the 105th inductee to the Quartermaster Parachute Rigger Hall of Fame July 21 at the U.S. Army Quartermaster School’s Aerial Delivery and Field Services Department, Fort Lee, Va., for his contributions to the airdrop rigger community both in and out of uniform. He is the first Airman to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. Hanifin is the ADFSD director, Ray, the department sergeant major and Ramosbarbosa, the U.S. Army airdrop advisor. (U.S. Army photo by Dani Johnson)