Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Retired loadmaster first AF inductee into Rigger Hall of Fame [Image 1 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Retired loadmaster first AF inductee into Rigger Hall of Fame

    UNITED STATES

    07.21.2025

    Photo by Dani Johnson 

    U.S. Army Combined Arms Support Command (CASCOM)

    Retired Air Force Master Sgt. Alan Wagner receives his induction certificate from (far left) Sgt. Maj. Ryan Ray, Jason Hanifin and Chief Warrant Officer 5 Ismael Ramosbarbosa, as the 105th inductee to the Quartermaster Parachute Rigger Hall of Fame July 21 at the U.S. Army Quartermaster School’s Aerial Delivery and Field Services Department, Fort Lee, Va., for his contributions to the airdrop rigger community both in and out of uniform. He is the first Airman to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. Hanifin is the ADFSD director, Ray, the department sergeant major and Ramosbarbosa, the U.S. Army airdrop advisor. (U.S. Army photo by Dani Johnson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2025
    Date Posted: 07.24.2025 10:40
    Photo ID: 9200862
    VIRIN: 250721-A-ER536-1893
    Resolution: 5748x4160
    Size: 2.31 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Retired loadmaster first AF inductee into Rigger Hall of Fame [Image 2 of 2], by Dani Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Retired loadmaster first AF inductee into Rigger Hall of Fame
    Retired loadmaster first AF inductee into Rigger Hall of Fame

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Retired loadmaster first AF inductee into Rigger Hall of Fame

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CASCOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download