    ADFSD honors fallen XVIII Airborne parachute rigger [Image 1 of 4]

    ADFSD honors fallen XVIII Airborne parachute rigger

    UNITED STATES

    07.21.2025

    U.S. Army Combined Arms Support Command (CASCOM)

    Spc. Eric T. Burri stands outside one of the palaces in Iraq in 2005. The U.S. Army Quartermaster School’s Aerial Delivery and Field Services Department dedicated one of its parachute-packing classrooms July 21 in memory of the XVIII Airborne Corps parachute rigger who lost his life serving in Iraq in 2005. (Courtesy Photo)

    ADFSD honors fallen XVIII Airborne parachute rigger

