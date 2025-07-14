ADFSD honors fallen XVIII Airborne parachute rigger

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Spc. Eric T. Burri stands outside one of the palaces in Iraq in 2005. The U.S. Army Quartermaster School’s Aerial Delivery and Field Services Department dedicated one of its parachute-packing classrooms July 21 in memory of the XVIII Airborne Corps parachute rigger who lost his life serving in Iraq in 2005. (Courtesy Photo)