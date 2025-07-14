ADFSD honors fallen XVIII Airborne parachute rigger

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Jason Hanifin (far left), ADFSD director, looks on as John and Joanne Burri unveil a sign dedicating a U.S. Army Quartermaster School’s Aerial Delivery and Field Services Department parachute-packing classroom in memory of their son Spc. Eric T. Burri July 21 on Fort Lee, Va. Burri was an XVIII Airborne Corps parachute rigger who lost his life serving in Iraq in 2005. (U.S. Army photo by Dani Johnson)