    ADFSD honors fallen XVIII Airborne parachute rigger [Image 2 of 4]

    ADFSD honors fallen XVIII Airborne parachute rigger

    07.21.2025

    Photo by Dani Johnson 

    U.S. Army Combined Arms Support Command (CASCOM)

    Chief Warrant Officer 5 Anthony Hall, ADFSD senior instructor, speaks during the U.S. Army Quartermaster School’s Aerial Delivery and Field Services Department dedication of parachute-packing classroom in memory of Spc. Eric T. Burri July 21 on Fort Lee, Va. Burri was an XVIII Airborne Corps parachute rigger who lost his life serving in Iraq in 2005. Hall was Burri’s platoon leader in Iraq at the time of Burri’s death. (U.S. Army photo by Dani Johnson)

