3d Intelligence Battalion Marines participate in beach bash

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Connor J. Giardina, a native of Florida and intelligence surveillance reconnaissance engineer with 3d Intelligence Battalion, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group receives an award at Torii Station, Okinawa, Japan, July 18, 2025. The purpose of the beach bash was to build comradery amongst Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Diana Garcia.)