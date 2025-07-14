3d Intelligence Battalion Marines participate in beach bash

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Steven L. Toth, a native of Nevada and senior enlisted leader with 3d Intelligence Battalion, III Marine Expeditionary Force, plays beach volleyball at Torii Station, Okinawa, Japan, July 18, 2025. The purpose of the beach bash was to build comradery amongst Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Diana Garcia.)