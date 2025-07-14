U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Benjamin R. Howe, a native of New York and commanding officer of 3d Intelligence Battalion, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group gives the closing speech during a beach bash at Torii Station, Okinawa, Japan, July 18, 2025. The purpose of the beach bash was to build comradery amongst Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Diana Garcia.)
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2025 01:53
|Photo ID:
|9200177
|VIRIN:
|250718-M-DG864-1005
|Resolution:
|5339x3559
|Size:
|1.29 MB
|Location:
|TORII STATION, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 3d Intelligence Battalion Marines participate in beach bash [Image 4 of 4], by LCpl Diana Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.