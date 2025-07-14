Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3d Intelligence Battalion Marines participate in beach bash [Image 2 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    3d Intelligence Battalion Marines participate in beach bash

    TORII STATION, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.18.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Diana Garcia 

    III MEF Information Group     

    U.S. Marines with 3d Intelligence Battalion play beach volleyball at Torii Station, Okinawa, Japan, July 18, 2025. The purpose of the beach bash was to build comradery amongst Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Diana Garcia.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.18.2025
    Date Posted: 07.24.2025 01:53
    Photo ID: 9200175
    VIRIN: 250718-M-DG864-1003
    Resolution: 3110x4665
    Size: 883.18 KB
    Location: TORII STATION, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3d Intelligence Battalion Marines participate in beach bash [Image 4 of 4], by LCpl Diana Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    3d Intelligence Battalion Marines participate in beach bash
    3d Intelligence Battalion Marines participate in beach bash
    3d Intelligence Battalion Marines participate in beach bash
    3d Intelligence Battalion Marines participate in beach bash

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    readiness
    beach bash
    3rd intel
    III MIG
    Marines
    morale

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download