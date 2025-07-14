Airborne JMPI

U.S. Army, French, and German paratroopers move toward the aircraft that will transport them to a drop zone at Queensland, Australia, July 21, 2025. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States, advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns.
07.20.2025
07.24.2025
|9200153
|250721-A-WB015-8994
|2048x1070
|704.89 KB
|AU
|2
|0
