Airborne JMPI

German Sgt. Alexander Mueller, left, adjusts the medic identifier on German Staff Sgt. Marco Ringle, both with 6th Company, 26th Paratrooper Regiment, before an intended jump from a C-17 aircraft in Queensland, Australia, July 21, 2025. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States, advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns.
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2025 00:38
|Photo ID:
|9200150
|VIRIN:
|250719-A-WB015-5897
|Resolution:
|2048x1452
|Size:
|504.38 KB
|Location:
|AU
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
