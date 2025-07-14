Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airborne JMPI [Image 2 of 4]

    Airborne JMPI

    AUSTRALIA

    07.21.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. John Todd 

    340th Public Affairs Detachment

    German Sgt. Alexander Mueller, left, adjusts the medic identifier on German Staff Sgt. Marco Ringle, both with 6th Company, 26th Paratrooper Regiment, before an intended jump from a C-17 aircraft in Queensland, Australia, July 21, 2025. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States, advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns.

    Date Taken: 07.21.2025
    Date Posted: 07.24.2025 00:38
    Photo ID: 9200150
    VIRIN: 250719-A-WB015-5897
    Resolution: 2048x1452
    Size: 504.38 KB
    Location: AU
    This work, Airborne JMPI [Image 4 of 4], by SSG John Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    talismansabre25

