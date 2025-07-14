Airborne JMPI

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

French public affairs professionals speak with a compatriot prior to an intended jump in Queensland, Australia, July 21, 2025. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States, advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns.