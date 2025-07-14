Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airborne JMPI [Image 1 of 4]

    Airborne JMPI

    AUSTRALIA

    07.18.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. John Todd 

    340th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Sgt. Ibrahim Traore, parachute inspector, 725th Brigade Support Battalion, speaks to French and American paratroopers in preparation for an intended jump during Talisman Sabre 25 in Queensland, Australia, July 19, 2025. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States, advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns.

