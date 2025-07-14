U.S. Air Force Col. Gerard Carisio, 18th Maintenance Group commander, delivers a speech during the 18th MXG change of command ceremony. Carisio thanked service members and honored guests for attending the ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Karina Lopez)
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2025 01:25
|Photo ID:
|9200128
|VIRIN:
|250722-F-WJ150-1384
|Resolution:
|5881x3921
|Size:
|443.34 KB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Guiding the Mission Forward: Col. Carisio assumes command of 18th MXG [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Karina Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.