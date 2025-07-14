Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Guiding the Mission Forward: Col. Carisio assumes command of 18th MXG [Image 5 of 5]

    Guiding the Mission Forward: Col. Carisio assumes command of 18th MXG

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.22.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Karina Lopez 

    18th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Gerard Carisio, 18th Maintenance Group commander, delivers a speech during the 18th MXG change of command ceremony. Carisio thanked service members and honored guests for attending the ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Karina Lopez)

