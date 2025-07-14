U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. John Gallemore, left, 18th Wing commander, passes the guidon to U.S. Air Force Col. Gerard Carisio, 18th Maintenance Group incoming commander, during the 18th MXG change of command ceremony on Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 22, 2025. The 18th MXG supports the 18th Wing and maintains combat-ready aircraft to support air operation taskings at any given time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Karina Lopez)
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2025 01:25
|Photo ID:
|9200127
|VIRIN:
|250722-F-WJ150-1332
|Resolution:
|4274x2844
|Size:
|350.55 KB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Guiding the Mission Forward: Col. Carisio assumes command of 18th MXG [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Karina Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.