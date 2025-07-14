Guiding the Mission Forward: Col. Carisio assumes command of 18th MXG

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. John Gallemore, left, 18th Wing commander, U.S. Air Force Col. Randy Schwinler, middle, 18th Maintenance Group outgoing commander, and U.S. Air Force Col. Gerard Carisio, 18th MXG incoming commander, bow their heads for the invocation during the 18th MXG change of command ceremony on Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 22, 2025. The change of command ceremony is a military tradition deeply rooted in history, signifying the authority of the incoming commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Aiman 1st Class Karina Lopez)
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2025 01:25
|Photo ID:
|9200124
|VIRIN:
|250722-F-WJ150-1083
|Resolution:
|6071x4047
|Size:
|375.51 KB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
