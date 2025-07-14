Guiding the Mission Forward: Col. Carisio assumes command of 18th MXG

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. John Gallemore, left, 18th Wing commander, presents the legion of merit medal to U.S. Air Force Col. Randy Schwinler, 18th Maintenance Group outgoing commander during the 18th MXG change of command ceremony. The legion of merit medal is awarded for exceptionally meritorious conduct in the performance of outstanding services. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Karina Lopez)