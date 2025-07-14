JBER’s 3rd AEW team demonstrates airpower, readiness during REFORPAC in Tinian

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Blaine Redman, 3rd Air Expeditionary Wing civil engineer electrician, prepares for an oil change during exercise Resolute Force Pacific 2025 in Tinian, Northern Mariana Islands, July 19, 2025. REFORPAC is part of a first-in-a-generation Department-Level Exercise series, employing more than 400 Joint and coalition aircraft and more than 12,000 members at more than 50 locations across 3,000 miles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tala Hunt)