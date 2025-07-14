JBER’s 3rd AEW team demonstrates airpower, readiness during REFORPAC in Tinian

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Abdhiel Ramirez, left, and Staff Sgt.Michael Don, 3rd Air Expeditionary Wing landing zone safety officers , monitor F-22 Raptors assigned to the 3rd AEW on the flightline tower during exercise Resolute Force Pacific 2025 in Tinian, Northern Mariana Islands, July 19, 2025. REFORPAC demonstrates U.S. commitment to the region by building interoperability with our allies and partners, advancing common interests, and ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tala Hunt)