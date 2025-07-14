Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JBER’s 3rd AEW team demonstrates airpower, readiness during REFORPAC in Tinian [Image 8 of 16]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    JBER’s 3rd AEW team demonstrates airpower, readiness during REFORPAC in Tinian

    TINIAN, NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS

    07.19.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Tala Hunt 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson   

    A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor pilot, assigned to the 3rd Air Expeditionary Wing, parks the aircraft after a flight during exercise Resolute Force Pacific 2025 in Tinian, Northern Mariana Islands, July 19, 2025. REFORPAC demonstrates U.S. commitment to the region by building interoperability with our allies and partners, advancing common interests, and ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tala Hunt)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.19.2025
    Date Posted: 07.23.2025 23:53
    Photo ID: 9200108
    VIRIN: 250719-F-SP759-1408
    Resolution: 5530x3691
    Size: 8.76 MB
    Location: TINIAN, MP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JBER’s 3rd AEW team demonstrates airpower, readiness during REFORPAC in Tinian [Image 16 of 16], by A1C Tala Hunt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    JBER’s 3rd AEW team demonstrates airpower, readiness during REFORPAC in Tinian
    JBER’s 3rd AEW team demonstrates airpower, readiness during REFORPAC in Tinian
    JBER’s 3rd AEW team demonstrates airpower, readiness during REFORPAC in Tinian
    JBER’s 3rd AEW team demonstrates airpower, readiness during REFORPAC in Tinian
    JBER’s 3rd AEW team demonstrates airpower, readiness during REFORPAC in Tinian
    JBER’s 3rd AEW team demonstrates airpower, readiness during REFORPAC in Tinian
    JBER’s 3rd AEW team demonstrates airpower, readiness during REFORPAC in Tinian
    JBER’s 3rd AEW team demonstrates airpower, readiness during REFORPAC in Tinian
    JBER’s 3rd AEW team demonstrates airpower, readiness during REFORPAC in Tinian
    JBER’s 3rd AEW team demonstrates airpower, readiness during REFORPAC in Tinian
    JBER’s 3rd AEW team demonstrates airpower, readiness during REFORPAC in Tinian
    JBER’s 3rd AEW team demonstrates airpower, readiness during REFORPAC in Tinian
    JBER’s 3rd AEW team demonstrates airpower, readiness during REFORPAC in Tinian
    JBER’s 3rd AEW team demonstrates airpower, readiness during REFORPAC in Tinian
    JBER’s 3rd AEW team demonstrates airpower, readiness during REFORPAC in Tinian
    JBER’s 3rd AEW team demonstrates airpower, readiness during REFORPAC in Tinian

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson
    JBER
    INDOPACOM
    REFORPAC
    PACAF
    REFORPAC 25
    DLE25
    #REFORPAC #PACAF #DLE2025 #INDOPACOM #JBER #Alaska

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download