JBER’s 3rd AEW team demonstrates airpower, readiness during REFORPAC in Tinian

A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor assigned to the 3rd Air Expeditionary Wing conducts aerial maneuvers during exercise Resolute Force Pacific in Tinian, Northern Mariana Islands, July 19, 2025. REFORPAC demonstrates U.S. commitment to the region by building interoperability with our allies and partners, advancing common interests, and ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tala Hunt)