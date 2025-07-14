Two U.S. Air Force HH-60W Jolly Green IIs assigned to the 56th Rescue Generation Squadron wait for ammunition reload during exercise Jolly Vihar 25 at Körös-Hill, Hungary, July 18, 2025. Exercise Jolly Vihar 25 incorporates combat training and rescue simulation that bolsters the preparedness of the 56th Rescue Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephan Bang)
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2025 04:42
|Photo ID:
|9197237
|VIRIN:
|250717-F-LD437-1242
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|20.48 MB
|Location:
|KöRöS-HILL, HU
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|2
This work, HH-60W showcases capabilities during Jolly Vihar 25 [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Stephan Bang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.