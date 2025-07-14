HH-60W showcases capabilities during Jolly Vihar 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force HH-60W Jolly Green II assigned to the 56th Rescue Generation Squadron conducts combat flight operations during exercise Jolly Vihar 25 at Körös-Hill, Hungary, July 18, 2025. Exercise Jolly Vihar 25 incorporates combat training and rescue simulations that bolster the preparedness of the 56th Rescue Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephan Bang)